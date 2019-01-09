Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Corecivic by 411.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on Corecivic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $108,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CXW opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

