Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,323,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,400,000 after acquiring an additional 776,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 80,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

