Macquarie Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €40.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by equities researchers at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.43 ($64.45).

UTDI traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting €39.55 ($45.99). 339,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

