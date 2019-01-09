Macquarie Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €40.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by equities researchers at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.43 ($64.45).

UTDI traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting €39.55 ($45.99). 339,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

