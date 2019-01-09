MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (MDA) Lowered to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates’ FY2018 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a one year low of C$61.80 and a one year high of C$80.28.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$664.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.31 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

