Luxoft (LXFT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,345,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 2,648,574 shares.The stock last traded at $57.68 and had previously closed at $31.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Luxoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Luxoft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Luxoft had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxoft Holding Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxoft Holding, Inc engages in the provision of software development and information technology solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe (excl. UK), United Kingdom, Russia, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Other. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

