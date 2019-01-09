Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd (LOM) Insider Purchases A$38,800.00 in Stock

Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd (ASX:LOM) insider Miles Kennedy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$38,800.00 ($27,517.73).

ASX:LOM opened at A$0.20 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.40 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lucapa Diamond Company Profile

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of diamond projects in Africa and Australia. Its flagship asset is the Lulo Diamond Project covering an area of 3,000 square kilometers located in the Lunda Norte, Angola. The company's Lulo Diamond project comprises alluvial and kimberlite operations.

