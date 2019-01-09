LPL Financial LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 224.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 143,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,007 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,334,000.

BOE opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

