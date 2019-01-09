LPL Financial LLC Has $897,000 Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTF opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

