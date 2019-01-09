Loxo Oncology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (LOXO)

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,668 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,568% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 put options.

In other news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.26, for a total transaction of $2,945,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,210,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $9,061,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOXO. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 45.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Loxo Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LOXO opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.93. Loxo Oncology has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $233.76.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 43.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

