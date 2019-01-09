Loxo Oncology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (LOXO)

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOXO. Citigroup lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Shares of LOXO opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.93. Loxo Oncology has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $233.76.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $2,709,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,626,916.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Z. Naider purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,717.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $17,621,029.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $9,061,875. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOXO. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 45.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

