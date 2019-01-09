Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Ifs Securities upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Shares of LOXO opened at $232.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.93. Loxo Oncology has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $233.76.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loxo Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $2,709,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,407 shares in the company, valued at $23,626,916.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $9,061,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOXO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Loxo Oncology by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,468,000 after purchasing an additional 280,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

