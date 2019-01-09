Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00002051 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $242,486.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.02160794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00169047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00237267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

