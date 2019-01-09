Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $124,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

