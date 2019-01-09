Lina Review (LINA) Price Hits $0.0309 on Exchanges

Lina Review (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Lina Review has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $330,666.00 worth of Lina Review was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lina Review has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lina Review coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.59, $33.89, $50.68 and $13.92.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.02150846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00162840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024996 BTC.

About Lina Review

Lina Review’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Lina Review’s official website is lina.review . Lina Review’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

Lina Review Coin Trading

Lina Review can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.59, $18.98, $20.33, $24.71, $50.68, $10.42, $33.89, $13.92, $5.63, $31.10, $70.83 and $11.91. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lina Review directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lina Review should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lina Review using one of the exchanges listed above.

