Lighthouse Group (LGT) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34). Approximately 172,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 331,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Lighthouse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.
About Lighthouse Group (LON:LGT)
Lighthouse Group plc provides financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization and related services to financial advisers in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: National, Network, and Wealth management. The company offers financial advice and solutions under the Lighthouse Financial Advice brand; and advisory services, including regulatory cover, risk management, professional indemnity insurance, and income collection and processing services under the Lighthouse Advisory Services brand.
