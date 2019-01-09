Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34). Approximately 172,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 331,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Lighthouse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

WARNING: “Lighthouse Group (LGT) Stock Price Up 14.4%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/lighthouse-group-lgt-stock-price-up-14-4.html.

About Lighthouse Group (LON:LGT)

Lighthouse Group plc provides financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization and related services to financial advisers in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: National, Network, and Wealth management. The company offers financial advice and solutions under the Lighthouse Financial Advice brand; and advisory services, including regulatory cover, risk management, professional indemnity insurance, and income collection and processing services under the Lighthouse Advisory Services brand.

