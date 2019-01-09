Liberty Global (LBTYA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

LBTYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.76 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.83). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,234,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,168,000 after buying an additional 431,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

