Libbey (LBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Libbey is the leading producer of glass tableware in the U.S. and Canada. Libbey is also a major supplier of other tabletop products to the foodservice industry in the U.S. Libbey’s products are sold to a broad range of foodservice, retail, industrial and premium customers and are exported to more than 100 countries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets, under the LIBBEY(R) brand name, an extensive line of high-quality, machine-made glass beverageware and other glass tableware, including plates, bowls, serveware and accessories. “

NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Libbey has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $191.56 million for the quarter.

In other Libbey news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $735,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Libbey by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Libbey by 99.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Libbey by 255.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 106,585 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Libbey during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Libbey by 7.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,026,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 140,994 shares during the period.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

