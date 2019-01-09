LGI Homes (LGIH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.26. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,243,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 633,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,181,000 after purchasing an additional 577,909 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,478,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,149,000 after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,003,000 after purchasing an additional 124,283 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

