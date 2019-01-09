Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 7.7% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $36,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,589,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,933,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,612,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,020,000 after purchasing an additional 572,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 280.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 296,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,683. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2701 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

