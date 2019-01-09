Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.39.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.05. 174,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,757. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/lenox-wealth-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.