Lekoil (LEK) Trading Up 21.5%

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s share price traded up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.48 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.48 ($0.12). 447,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 512,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.80 ($0.10).

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

