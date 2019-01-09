Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of GrubHub worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $192,672.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,237.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $205,629.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $64,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,985 shares of company stock worth $1,960,449. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.23.

GrubHub stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

