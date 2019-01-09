Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Semtech worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,497,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,088,000 after purchasing an additional 363,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 543,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,155,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,323,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,573,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,584,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $910,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,023. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Roth Capital set a $63.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

