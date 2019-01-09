Lam Research (LRCX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.67 and last traded at $144.00. Approximately 3,295,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,231,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $279.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 200,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

