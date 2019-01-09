Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Following a dismal third quarter show, shares of LabCorp have once again started to slid on account of the company's 2018 guidance cut, announced on November 30. According to LabCorp, lower-than-expected volume growth within LabCorp Diagnostics, which is also expected to persist for the remainder of the year, compelled the company to lower its full-year guidance. In the past three months, LabCorp has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, increasing acquisitions and organic volume expansion positively contributed to LabCorp Diagnostics business in the last-reported quarter. This apart, Covance Drug Development has reported sturdy growth. This uptrend was primarily owing to strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth.”

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America to $190.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.07.

NYSE:LH opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,139,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,262,000 after purchasing an additional 427,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,845,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,843,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.