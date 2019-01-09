Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stake Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 31.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth about $3,967,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 29.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 518,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after acquiring an additional 117,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.65. 36,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,800. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America to $190.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stake Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-stake-decreased-by-webster-bank-n-a.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.