La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) PT Lowered to $25.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 358.72% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are reducing our price target to $25, from $48, due to lower Giapreza sales expectations partially offset by cost cutting expectations in R&D and SG&A. We base our $25 price target on a sum-of-the-parts analysis based on: (1) the P/E value of La Jolla’s current commercial business (Giapreza); (2) an NPV of its pipeline (LJPC-401); and (3) our estimated year- end fully diluted net cash of $4.03/share, which includes the capital raise earlier this year and the royalty agreement, to arrive at our price target. We value the current commercial business at $9.82 per share and the pipeline at $10.83 per share.””

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.72. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 980,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,014,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

