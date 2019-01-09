La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Major Shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Sells 2,060,235 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,060,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $11,722,737.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,830,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,213. The stock has a market cap of $275.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.72. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,933,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,184,000 after acquiring an additional 275,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,279,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,590,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,594 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LJPC. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

WARNING: “La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Major Shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Sells 2,060,235 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/la-jolla-pharmaceutical-ljpc-major-shareholder-life-sciences-maste-perceptive-sells-2060235-shares.html.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.