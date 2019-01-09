Kurt J. Hilzinger Acquires 17,781 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 17,781 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $11,024.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,580. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

