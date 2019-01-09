Kura Oncology (KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KURA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 2,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,320. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital Fund Qualified, acquired 119,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 2,315.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

