Kore (KORE) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Kore has a total market capitalization of $976,214.00 and $397,977.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00011328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Kore has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kore alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00028294 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00030416 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00132226 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kore Profile

Kore (CRYPTO:KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,128,886 coins. The official website for Kore is kore.life . Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.