KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) vs. EuroDry (EDRY) Critical Survey

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and EuroDry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million 2.85 $66.90 million $2.26 8.45 EuroDry $19.15 million 1.01 $840,000.00 N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. EuroDry does not pay a dividend. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KNOT Offshore Partners and EuroDry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

KNOT Offshore Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. EuroDry has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.01%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 34.05% 14.16% 4.93% EuroDry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats EuroDry on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

