Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) PT Set at €7.20 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kloeckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.79 ($11.38).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO opened at €6.57 ($7.63) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a one year high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.