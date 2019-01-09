Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$28.50 to C$30.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$33.25 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.58.

KL opened at C$34.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$16.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.12.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$291.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.40000001626961 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

