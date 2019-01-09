Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 3.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,574,756 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,320,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,924,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,670 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 584,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

