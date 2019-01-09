Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 187.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,521 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 2.2% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after acquiring an additional 701,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2,275.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 682,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 653,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. General Mills’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

