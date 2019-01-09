Kellogg (K) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s, whose shares have declined in the past three months, depicted an unimpressive profitability picture when it reported third-quarter 2018 results. Notably, adjusted operating profit declined in the said period, primarily due to higher promotional investments. In fact, management expects increased expenses to continue, as a result of which it trimmed adjusted earnings growth view for 2018. Nevertheless, Kellogg’s revenues saw an increase in third-quarter 2018 driven by the takeover of RXBAR and consolidation of Multipro. The quarter marks the company’s sixth consecutive top-line beat. Further, the company expects to continue delivering solid top-line results backed by strong brands. Additionally, Kellogg’s productivity saving initiatives, have been on track. In this respect, the company is particularly striving toward reducing overhead costs pertaining to Direct-Store Delivery in U.S. Snacks.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on K. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.94.

K traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, CFO Fareed A. Khan acquired 8,190 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $508,926.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $11,203,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,966,200 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 216.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

