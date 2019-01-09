KB Home (KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, RTT News reports. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 2,999,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,833. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of KB Home to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “KB Home (KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/kb-home-kbh-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.