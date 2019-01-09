KB Home (KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, RTT News reports. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 2,999,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,833. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of KB Home to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.
