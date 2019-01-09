Just Group PLC (JUST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 133.80 ($1.75).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.93) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.25) on Friday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

