JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $675,000 Position in CSS Industries Inc (CSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CSS Industries were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSS. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CSS Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CSS Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 146,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

In other CSS Industries news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias bought 10,000 shares of CSS Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,687. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. CSS Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSS Industries Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $675,000 Position in CSS Industries Inc (CSS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-675000-position-in-css-industries-inc-css.html.

CSS Industries Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.