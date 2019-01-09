JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter worth about $148,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 199.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

In related news, EVP A Anderson William purchased 11,600 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $41,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

