JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JAI opened at GBX 336.85 ($4.40) on Wednesday. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 298.24 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.85 ($4.99).
In other JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust news, insider June Aitken acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £31,100 ($40,637.66). Also, insider Richard Stagg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £15,550 ($20,318.83). Insiders bought a total of 15,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,936 in the last three months.
JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
