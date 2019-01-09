John Wood Group (WG) PT Lowered to GBX 920

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 920 ($12.02) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised John Wood Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 809 ($10.57).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £68,147.40 ($89,046.65).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.