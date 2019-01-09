JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCO opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

