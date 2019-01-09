Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $25.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.39.

LMT opened at $269.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.