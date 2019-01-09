Jane Street Group LLC Invests $520,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 62,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.55 million. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/jane-street-group-llc-invests-520000-in-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.