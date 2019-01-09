Jane Street Group LLC Invests $505,000 in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEP. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $2,748,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,826,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 529,169 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $23,577,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE EEP opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.11 million. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Energy Partners Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

