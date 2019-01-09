J Sainsbury (SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Friday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313.25 ($4.09).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 268.45 ($3.51) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

In other news, insider Martin Scicluna bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,916.50). Insiders bought 15,081 shares of company stock worth $4,838,255 in the last 90 days.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

