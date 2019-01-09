Ixcoin (IXC) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $349,119.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

I0Coin (I0C) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001661 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,047,509 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.