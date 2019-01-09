Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Cut to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.03.

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.49. The company had a trading volume of 156,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 25.70. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

